Swiftly, the grocery retail tech platform, raised $100 million to scale its brick-and-mortar offering, co-founder Sean Turner tells Axios.

Why it's the BFD: The nine-figure price tag signals a robust appetite for technology servicing physical stores — and is particularly notable considering how startup investors have grown wary of cash burn.

"It was iconoclastic early on, but now, in today's market, [cash burn] is something that investors are really paying a lot closer attention to," Turner says.

"We've always tried to be very capital efficient in how we run the business. And we're going to continue to do so with this raise," he adds.

What's happening: The Seattle company raised $100 million in a Series C round led by Hong Kong-based BRV Capital Management, bringing its total funding to $210 million to date.

The Wall Street Journal pegged the company's valuation at $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion citing sources familiar, a range Turner confirmed.

The intrigue: "From a capital perspective, this provides a lot of opportunities to be able to do some roll-ups in the space," Turner says, noting Swiftly could look to acquire point solutions and plug-in features.

Meanwhile, fresh capital will allow Swiftly to onboard brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores more quickly.

Swiftly has signed on 22,500 stores to its platform so far, Turner says. (See our June story on how they're helping retailers.)

Yes and: Swiftly has captured about 10% of the grocery retail market and hopes to increase that market share with fresh funds, Turner says.

Swiftly has also attracted retailers outside of its existing verticals, including in electronics, home improvement and fashion, he says.

"That's a pretty active area of exploration," he says. "There's a whole lot of whitespace to go after."

Flashback: This is the company's second financing in the past six months, after raising $100 million in a Wormhole Capital-led Series B in March.

State of play: Founded in 2018, Swiftly took a disciplined approach in its early days to perfect its technology deployment and demonstrate that it could drive profitable growth before expanding its software to other stores, Turner says.

"Figuring out those unit economics in the early days, I think, was helpful to set ourselves up for scale."

The bottom line: Turner sees its technology as helping brick-and-mortar stores even the playing field with the likes of Amazon and Walmart.