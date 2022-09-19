Investors have poured some $8.6 billion into supply chain tech startups in the second quarter, with last-mile delivery seeing the largest inflows, according to new PitchBook data.

Why it matters: Amid global supply chain disruptions and increasing costs of the last mile of delivery, emerging technology can help "enhance visibility, manage supplier diversity and improve decision making,” PitchBook says.

Investment in supply chain tech is down roughly 40% from 2021, reflective of a broader market pullback, PitchBook notes.

By the numbers: Last-mile delivery saw $3.8 billion invested across 38 deals in Q2.

Enterprise supply chain management had the second-highest value of deals at $1.5 billion, but was third overall in deal count at 21, behind warehousing tech (23).

Freight tech had the fewest deals at 13, but ranked third in overall value at $746.4 million.

Global logistics spending was $9 trillion, or about 11% of global GDP in 2020, according to Statista.

What they're saying: “Building resiliency has emerged as the key concern,” PitchBook says, becoming more of a focus for companies rather than trying to maximize efficiency.

State of play: PitchBook highlighted two emerging segments to watch: supply chain visibility platforms and last-mile drone airspace management and infrastructure.

In June, FedEx invested in logistics software startup FourKites and struck a partnership to build a new package tracking platform. The company recently raised $30 million in June and closed a $100 million Series D round led by Thomas H. Lee Partners last year.

Earlier this year, supply chain visibility platform Project44 raised $420 million in equity and debt in a Series F round led by TPG, Thoma Bravo and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Yes and: With Amazon, Walmart, Google and UPS launching pilot programs to try out drone delivery capabilities, the interest has also spurred a number of competitors, PitchBook says.

Airspace Link, a drone safety software and data platform for pilots, businesses and local governments, raised $23 million in a Series B led by Avanta Ventures.

Near Earth Autonomy, a developer of sensors and systems for low-altitude autonomous flight with or without a GPS, raised $10 million from corporate partner Kaman Corp.

Of note: Major tech giants are also entering the fray.