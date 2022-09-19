JCPenney to take beauty offering nationwide

JCPenney is rolling out its new beauty department to its stores nationwide, it said today.

Why it matters: After losing Sephora, JCPenney was badly in need of a replacement, as beauty generates repeat business and foot traffic. The company unveiled its concept late last year, starting with 10 pilot locations.

Of note: JCPenney is in the midst of a major makeover after emerging from bankruptcy under new owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Capital Partners in late 2020.

What they're saying: "The national rollout builds on the flagship partnership with Thirteen Lune, a first of its kind, e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of BIPOC-founded beauty brands that resonate with people of all colors," JCPenney said in a statement.

By early 2023 the 10 pilot locations will be expanded to 300 stores, growing to 600 by next spring.

The size of the beauty sections ranges from 2,000 to 3,600 square feet, and the products are available online.

Yes, and: "Since launch, we've onboarded 100 new brands of which 60+ are BIPOC- and/or female-founded, bringing our assortment to a total of 250+ diverse and unique brands," says Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchandising officer.

Brands include EleVen by Venus Williams, MinttyMakeup, Buttah, Monika Blunder, Wander Beauty, NCLA Beauty and Vamigas.

Indie and Korean beauty brands are also part of the mix, such as CosRx and Hanskin.

JCPenney has also partnered with Revieve to provide virtual makeup try-on and skin care assessment capabilities.

What they're saying: "I can’t get into specifics, but we’ve been very encouraged by the traffic and demand we’ve seen from our initial 10 preview locations," Wlazlo says, in response to a request for financial metrics.