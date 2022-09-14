Pontegadea, the family investment firm of Zara founder Amancio Ortega, acquired five logistics centers in the U.S. from Realty Income for about $722 million, according to reports citing Spanish newspaper El País.

Why it's the BFD: Due to increasing retail inventory levels, an additional 800 million square feet will be needed, according to U.S. logistics provider Prologis, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The deal comes on the heels of the family office's $183 million purchase of logistic assets from Realty Income, announced last week.

Details: The centers are located in Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Texas, and have long-term lease agreements with the likes of Nestlé, Amazon and FedEx.

State of play: Transportation and logistics deal activity increased 6% in the 12-month period ended May 15 to $246 billion, according to consulting and accounting services group PwC.

The Amazon-led push toward e-commerce has caused the U.S. logistics market to balloon in recent years.

Pandemic-induced online shopping behaviors further augmented the market.

Private equity players like KKR and Blackstone have made their own bets, buying up warehouses and industrial properties.

Of note: With supply chain services in high demand, Prologis saw its stock soar late last year to more than $170 per share.

The company also announced a $26 billion all-stock merger with Duke Realty in June.

What we're watching: The move marks Pontegadea’s entry into a new arena of real estate, but it's not Ortega's first rodeo.