Broadlume, a Sarasota, Florida-based software provider for flooring retailers, took in a previously undisclosed $60 million from PSG that has financed several deals already, CEO Todd Saunders tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The flooring industry is ripe for digital innovation due to its slowness to adopt new technology and parts of its business that are still manually run.

How it works: Broadlume provides tools that help customers operate more efficiently while attracting new sales, PSG managing director Marco Ferrari tells Axios.

Even in down economic times, “helping your customers evolve and compete better in a changing market environment” is key, Ferrari says.

Broadlume has been able to help retailers increase their profit margins by the double digits, Saunders says.

State of play: Broadlume has used most of the proceeds since the July 2021 deal on technology acquisitions.

In March, Broadlume acquired enterprise resource planning software platform BanaBoom.

This follows its acquisition last fall of ERP platform RollMaster, which provides back-office functions like inventory management, scheduling and accounting.

Last August, it acquired Retail Lead Management, a CRM that helps companies manage their leads and understand ROI from advertising.

Meanwhile, Broadlume recently launched an in-store experience that connects retailers websites with their ERP and CRM, as well as matches their catalog information the same way in their showrooms as online.

Around 100 stores are already using this in-store platform, Saunders says.

The company also introduced a payment processing tool this month.

Details: PSG, a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and tech-enabled service companies, made a minority growth investment, Saunders says.

Per PitchBook data, the company had raised $17 million prior to PSG taking its minority stake.

What they’re saying: These acquisitions give Broadlume access to companies with best-in-class products and deep connections with their customers, Saunders says.

“This is a relationship business," he says.

What’s next: The company aims to expand into fintech, providing retailers fully integrated payment processing and payroll tools, as well as the ability to offer consumers financing options, Saunders says.