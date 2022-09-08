Exclusive: Google data shows strong retail e-traffic
New data from Google shows its retail customers saw more online network traffic in 1H 2022 than all of 2019 combined.
Why it matters: Retailers poured millions of dollars into e-commerce during the height of COVID-19, but have since struggled to maintain the pandemic-induced online shopping spike.
What they’re saying: Leveraging technology helps retailers think smarter, not harder, says Carrie Tharp, Google’s vice president of retail and consumer solutions.
- A retailer’s website used to be a single destination where consumers would shop, Tharp tells Axios.
- Now consumers have many points to cross, from social media to video apps — and that pool keeps growing larger, she adds.
Yes and: People are also going to websites to mull their purchase before making it, especially as macroeconomic dynamics change, she says.
- “People think about these purchases, and that leads to more traffic."
- An Ipsos survey commissioned by Google found that shoppers of apparel, beauty and home products spend up to two weeks researching products before making a buy.
- “What that means for any retailer is you really have to have your digital game together,” Tharp says.
State of play: Through cloud, data and analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, retailers can drive sales by improving the online shopping experience.
- One area where retailers can make improvements is product discovery, she says.
- Retailers lose out on more than $300 billion annually when shoppers can’t find what they’re looking for on a retailer’s website, per a survey conducted by The Harris Poll and Google.
- About 94% of U.S. consumers dropped their online shopping session because of irrelevant search results, that survey found.
- More than half said they’ll shop elsewhere if there’s at least one product they can’t find.
Be smart: “Why this matters on an ongoing basis is 85% of those folks say they viewed your brand differently,” Tharp says — and this hurts a retailer’s connection with consumers.
- Tailoring results reap benefits as well, with about 81% of U.S. shoppers expressing appreciation for a more personalized brand.
- Retailers can leverage loyalty programs and tech letting customers opt into the information that they’d like to provide — ensuring privacy as well as personalization, Tharp says.
The big picture: Getting inventory “just right” has proven difficult in unpredictable times and is costing retailers more than $1 trillion a year, per IHL Group (see our story about the inventory glut).
- Leveraging data insights across products, customers, geographies and fashion and social media trends help retailers more accurately forecast demand.
- This means "less inventory on hand, that's not the right inventory, less inventory in the wrong places,” Tharp says.