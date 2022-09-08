Skip to main content
Exclusive: Google data shows strong retail e-traffic

Kimberly Chin
2 hours ago
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

New data from Google shows its retail customers saw more online network traffic in 1H 2022 than all of 2019 combined.

Why it matters: Retailers poured millions of dollars into e-commerce during the height of COVID-19, but have since struggled to maintain the pandemic-induced online shopping spike.

What they’re saying: Leveraging technology helps retailers think smarter, not harder, says Carrie Tharp, Google’s vice president of retail and consumer solutions.

  • A retailer’s website used to be a single destination where consumers would shop, Tharp tells Axios.
  • Now consumers have many points to cross, from social media to video apps — and that pool keeps growing larger, she adds.

Yes and: People are also going to websites to mull their purchase before making it, especially as macroeconomic dynamics change, she says.

  • “People think about these purchases, and that leads to more traffic."
  • An Ipsos survey commissioned by Google found that shoppers of apparel, beauty and home products spend up to two weeks researching products before making a buy.
  • “What that means for any retailer is you really have to have your digital game together,” Tharp says.

State of play: Through cloud, data and analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, retailers can drive sales by improving the online shopping experience.

  • One area where retailers can make improvements is product discovery, she says.
  • Retailers lose out on more than $300 billion annually when shoppers can’t find what they’re looking for on a retailer’s website, per a survey conducted by The Harris Poll and Google.
  • About 94% of U.S. consumers dropped their online shopping session because of irrelevant search results, that survey found.
  • More than half said they’ll shop elsewhere if there’s at least one product they can’t find.

Be smart: “Why this matters on an ongoing basis is 85% of those folks say they viewed your brand differently,” Tharp says — and this hurts a retailer’s connection with consumers.

  • Tailoring results reap benefits as well, with about 81% of U.S. shoppers expressing appreciation for a more personalized brand.
  • Retailers can leverage loyalty programs and tech letting customers opt into the information that they’d like to provide — ensuring privacy as well as personalization, Tharp says.

The big picture: Getting inventory “just right” has proven difficult in unpredictable times and is costing retailers more than $1 trillion a year, per IHL Group (see our story about the inventory glut).

  • Leveraging data insights across products, customers, geographies and fashion and social media trends help retailers more accurately forecast demand.
  • This means "less inventory on hand, that's not the right inventory, less inventory in the wrong places,” Tharp says.
