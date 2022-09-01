Lumirithmic is raising a $6 million seed round to make its hyperrealistic avatars accessible to the masses, CEO Gaurav Chawla tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Retailers are increasingly adopting Web3 applications to give shoppers a more accurate, tailored way to find the products that fit best, and to reduce returns.

Details: Lumirithmic has lined up several angel investors, and it’s just a matter of “nailing down a lead investor,” Chawla says.

The company has raised $1.2 million since March, bringing its total funding in the last 12 months to $2 million.

What they’re saying: “Many people believe the metaverse is the next big thing,” he says. “And we're going to make a huge impact in that space by making it actually be something that people want to spend their time in.”

Key to that, he says, will be making it less gimmicky and more realistic.

The latest: The company has a pilot with a large but undisclosed French beauty, skin care and dermatology company.

By next year, this contract will convert to hundreds of thousands of deployments, Chawla says.

What's next: The company aims to get its products in shopping malls and beauty stores.

Lumirithmic, whose existing adopters include visual effects studios that work primarily on post-production with actors, also aims to penetrate ad tech.

The company sees huge opportunities in video conferencing and video games and wants its tech “anywhere where the face is.”

How it works: The London-based company has a 3D facial appearance capture technology that constructs a realistic digital human avatar.

Lumirithmic co-founder and CTO Abhijeet Ghosh co-invented the facial capture and light system used in the Hollywood movie “Avatar” to create the human-like characters.

Similar to the large camera rigs and lights the movie deployed, that kind of technology was shrunk to a desktop version and can scan someone down to the pore level, at 1/10 of a millimeter — “which means your skin, your retina, your pore, your emotions are all preserved in it,” Chawla says.

The idea is to give people access to high-quality scans that don’t cost many thousands of dollars.

State of play: The company has made the most inroads in skin care and cosmetics, Chawla says, offering biophysical imaging and biophysical simulation of the skin.

With its 3D renderings, "it's not just a shade or color, but the skin health, like hemoglobin level or melanin levels," Chawla says.

The technology can simulate how a lipstick’s color is going to react with the skin, not just replace the color of your own lips, Ghosh adds.

Yes and: The company also delivers forward simulation, enabling consumers to see how they'll look in a few weeks after using a certain product.

“So within seconds, it's telling you these are the issues with your skin,” Chawla says, adding that this helps match the right skin care products and provides recommendations.

“This specific application in hyper personalized skin care ... there's this massive demand,” Chawla says.

The intrigue: Lumirithmic aims to scan billions of people's faces, Chawla says. With that data, the company hopes to bring this technology from Hollywood Boulevard to Main Street USA.