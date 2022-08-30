Mayawell, a maker of agave-based prebiotic sodas, will look to raise between $5 million and $7.5 million from institutional investors next year, CEO Oliver Shuttlesworth tells Axios.

Why it's the BFD: The functional beverage category was valued at $109 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2032, according to Future Market Insights, with startups such as Olipop and Koia successfully raising rounds this year.

Details: "We are in a good spot to raise a proper price round at a valuation everyone is comfortable with," Shuttlesworth says.

Funds raised will be incorporated into Mayawell's Series A, which the company plans to open next year.

Shuttleworth cautions that he doesn't want to part with too much of the company at too low a valuation.

As it eyes fundraising next year, he says, in the interim it plans to fund the business via inventory financing, which would provide cash to the company on a revolving basis.

By the numbers: Shuttlesworth declined to disclose specific figures but said Mayawell generates revenue in the seven-figure range and grew 350% year-over-year in 2020 and 2021 — with plans to do the same this year.

Of note: Mayawell supports indigenous communities as a way to commoditize the agave crop with the sale of its products.

It also supports reforestation and helps to generate work for artisans who craft products from woven agave fibers.

Catch up fast: The company raised a $2 million seed round led by Mexico-based distillery Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto to expand distribution.

The investor got its start distributing Coca-Cola in Mexico, Shuttlesworth notes.

Currently the beverage startup's products are available in Texas, California and Florida, he says.

Flashback: The company's product was inspired by pulque, an ancient Aztec fermented beverage made from agave once reserved only for select individuals, Shuttlesworth says.

As Shuttlesworth researched the idea during his travels in Mexico, in 2018 he was introduced to Vincente Reyes, a pioneer in the mezcal industry.

After getting to know each other, the two went into business together and began developing a formulation.

State of play: Rivals in the space include Olipop and Poppi, the latter having named former Sparkling Ice leader Chris Hall as its CEO this year.