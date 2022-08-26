PreciTaste gives kitchens a taste of efficiency

PreciTaste, an AI-powered kitchen management system, will use $25 million in fresh funds to bring big food brands onto its roster as it helps restaurants tackle the labor shortage.

Why it matters: As restaurants face a labor crunch and mounting costs, digital tools that help kitchens run as efficiently as possible are garnering interest and investment.

Driving the news: PreciTaste, whose technology platform serves fast-casual and quick-service restaurant kitchens, closed a $25 million Series A this month.

The raise was co-led by Melitas Ventures and Cleveland Avenue.

Danny Meyer-backed growth equity fund Enlightened Hospitality Investments and Monogram Capital Partners participated.

Details: The new capital will fund software rollouts for existing customers and help onboard new users.

“We have almost a waiting list of big brands that really want to join in,” CEO Ingo Stork-Wersborg tells Axios.

The company currently has over 1,500 food AI deployments. “And we're growing fast,” Stork-Wersborg says.

How it works: PreciTaste uses machine learning and AI to monitor food quantity (and quality) in quick-service restaurants.

Its software adjusts to kitchen workflows to make cooking and ingredient preparation recommendations to ensure order accuracy and freshness.

What they're saying: “We've seen that a crew of five people in the kitchen can now do a job that previously was done by seven people in the kitchen,” Stork-Wersborg says.

PreciTaste helps restaurants “become more efficient and navigate the current labor shortage crisis," he says.

“Because we're helping them to increase throughput, they can serve the customers faster,” he says, thereby enabling them to drive more sales.

What’s next: Stork-Wersborg hopes PreciTaste’s platform will gain enough “cooking experience” to manage different and more complex menu items that you wouldn’t typically see in chain restaurants.

Of note: PreciTaste's ability to calculate order demand means kitchens cook only as much food as they need to — which will help address the persistent issue of discarded food.