Byte Kitchen to ride the digital kitchen wave with new funding

Byte Kitchen, a high tech restaurant startup, raised $6 million as it aims to bring food from independent restaurants to the masses through a single kitchen — its kitchen.

Why it matters: Startups with so-called ghost kitchens — professional cooking facilities designed with food deliveries in mind — have drawn increasing investor interest as a way to provide food service without the overhead costs of running a facility.

Driving the news: The seed raise, announced last week, was co-led by Crosslink Capital, Emergent Ventures and Lookout co-founder Kevin Mahaffey.

Caviar co-founder Shawn Tsao and Black Bear Diner founder Bruce Dean were among the investors who participated.

Also last week, Byte cut the ribbon for its second "digital food hall" in San Carlos, California (joining its first San Mateo location).

What's next: The company plans to use the funds to continue digitizing the back end of its kitchens, building its teams, and bringing on more restaurant partners, CEO Divyang Arora tells Kimberly.

Byte will also open more food halls as well, expanding deeper into the Bay Area and California, and eventually across the country, he says.

How it works: The San Mateo company's storefronts, known as Noshery Food Halls, partner with several local restaurants and license their menus, recipes and brands.

Byte cooks the food from its facilities using its own staff and equipment, as well as facilitates the food deliveries or pickup.

Customers can select a mix of items from multiple restaurants within a single order from its food halls, for delivery or pickup.

Byte's mission is to help independent restaurants scale their brands without the burden of bearing all the costs associated with adding new locations, Arora says.

"It is truly an additional revenue stream," he adds. "There is no expenditure in terms of money or capital," for the local restaurants it works with.

State of play: Byte is one of a handful of ghost kitchen companies that have drawn investment dollars of late.

San Francisco-based Local Kitchen raised $25 million last year, while Los Angeles-based Kitchen United snagged $100 million in a July Series C round.

The space has also seen some lofty bets — see Miami-based Reef's $700 million capital raise in late 2020, and Los Angeles-based CloudKitchens, which raised about $850 million in a November funding round valuing the startup at $15 billion.

Yes, but: While the ghost kitchen industry generated about $52 billion in sales in 2021, not all operators are faring well. New York-based Butler folded last month after raising $50 million since it was founded in 2016, TechCrunch reported.