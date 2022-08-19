Keurig Dr Pepper is in early-stage discussions to acquire Vital Pharmaceuticals, the parent of beverage brand Bang Energy, for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Why it's the BFD: Food and beverage deal activity has remained steady this year, according to financial advisory firm Kroll, showing the resiliency of the sector in the face of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

State of play: Interest in the energy drink space is particularly frenzied this year, with Constellation Brands previously reported to be in talks to merge with Monster Beverage and PepsiCo investing $550 million in Celsius.

Details: Also known as VPX Sports, Vital was founded in 1993 by Jack Owoc, and Bang Energy was introduced in 2012.

Last year, the company raked in $1.4 billion in retail sales, per Bloomberg.

Keurig Dr Pepper is publicly listed but backed by JAB Holdings, a private company controlled by the Reimann family.

Neither Keurig Dr Pepper nor Vital Pharmaceutical responded to a request for comment.

Yes, and: If completed, it would rank as one of the largest transactions this year, behind PE firm PAI Partner's acquisition of Tropicana from PepsiCo, which closed in late January, according to PitchBook.