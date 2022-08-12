Italian luxury fashion house Prada is weighing a second listing of at least $1 billion in Milan, in a bid to diversify its investor base, Bloomberg reported.

Why it matters: Prada joins other big luxury names — looking at you Tom Ford and Giorgio Armani — testing the market's seemingly robust appetite for luxury retail.

What's happening: Prada is working with Goldman Sachs on early preparations for the potential offering, Bloomberg says.

A listing would likely occur next year, though the timing and exact size haven't been determined.

The fashion house wants to shift its investor base away from its Hong Kong concentration, per the report.

Catch up fast: In 2011, Prada raised $2.1 billion by listing a 20% stake in Hong Kong.

At that time, many luxury brands were flocking to the Asian market to serve their largest customer base.

In July, Prada chairman Paolo Zannoni acknowledged that the company was considering a Milan listing, but that it was not a priority.

The remaining 80% of the company is owned by a vehicle backed by co-CEO Miuccia Prada and her husband, Patrizio Bertelli.

Of note: That 80% is not likely to get cut in the event of a deal, Bloomberg reports.

The bottom line: With a market capitalization of $14 billion, it's logical that Prada would look to widen its investor base and let more U.S. and European players into the sandbox.