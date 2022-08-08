Fabletics focuses on Yitty for its next growth spurt

Fabletics is hinging its next phase of growth on its Yitty clothing partnership, COO Meera Bhatia tells Axios.

Why it matters: Yitty, a business venture with recording artist Lizzo, could well position Fabletics' parent company, TechStyleOS, for a public debut — which it was reportedly weighing last year.

What they're saying: "We may consider entering the public market at some point, but right now are focused on our business and have no timing to share," the company tells Axios.

TechStyleOS, which changed its name twice over the past six years, declined to comment on the WSJ report from 2021 and future fundraising plans.

Details: TechStyleOS is heads-down on building out Yitty, which is Lizzo's first business venture outside of entertainment.

And the fashion group isn't looking at acquiring or launching new brands in the near future, says Bhatia, who also serves as TechStyleOS president.

The long-term opportunity for Yitty, which started in shapewear, is to become a lifestyle brand.

By the numbers: TechStyleOS is focused on expanding Fabletics' brick-and-mortar presence, with 86 locations, including two in Europe.

In 2022 alone it has opened 13 stores and plans to continue that expansion in the U.S.

TechStyleOS booked more than $500 million in revenue last year, Bhatia says, declining to disclose how much of that Yitty accounts for.

How it works: TechStyleOS, encompassing several brands that provide affordable activewear, is as much a fashion company as a technology company, according to Bhatia.

The company formed in 2013 when JustFab merged with ShoeDazzle, from which the FashionOS platform emerged to launch future brands, Bhatia says.

FashionOS is tailored to Fabletics' global membership model, wherein customers pay a monthly membership fee for savings and discounts.

TechStyleOS consists of Savage X Fenty (founded with entertainer Rihanna) and FabKids, in addition to JustFab, Fabletics, ShoeDazzle and FabKids.

Of note: Kate Hudson was an early backer of Fabletics and remains involved in an advisory capacity. Kim Kardashian, who was behind ShoeDazzle, is no longer involved with the company.