Shopify invested $100 million in e-commerce marketing automation player Klaviyo, extending a partnership that makes Klaviyo the preferred product for managing and messaging premium merchants’ customers.

Why it matters: Amid a slowdown in growth post-pandemic, Shopify's been making targeted investments in back-end functions.

The company paid $2.1 billion in May to buy shipping logistics firm Deliverr, and invested in music and video app Single to provide NFT-based functionality to its merchants.

For Boston-based Klaviyo, the partnership is a way to help Shopify’s merchants deepen their relationships with customers, Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki tells Axios.

How it works: Klaviyo helps merchants automate its email and text messaging to customers, aiming to be a customer data repository, Bialecki says.

So when customers "visit your website, they buy something, interact with customer support, write product reviews — all that stuff gets funneled into us," he says, adding the data helps inform email marketing campaigns.

Klaviyo has signed on some high-profile companies like Unilever, Dermalogica, Solo Stove and Citizen Watches.

State of play: For the last eight years, Klaviyo has been working with Shopify to tie together its customer data software with its payments and logistics technologies.

The partnership “really lines up our companies together where we’re going to do even more product co-development," Bialecki says.

Klaviyo will receive early access to Shopify’s new development features.

Proceeds will help Klaviyo hire more engineers and advance more product development, he adds.

Flashback: In May, the company closed a $320 million Series D round led by Sands Capital. The round valued Klaviyo at around $9.5 billion.

What’s next: Coming soon: a feature that will allow Shopify merchants to buy products straight from a text message, Klaviyo said

Down the line, Klaviyo may enter more consumer-focused markets, like restaurants, hospitality and entertainment.

“Every single one of those businesses is going to need a set of customer technologies on the back end,” he says.

Yes, and: The broader digital advertising market is experiencing a slowdown, but Bialecki says he feels his business is insulated from that because its success isn’t tied to consumer spending and metrics like gross merchandise value.

“For us, the kind of key metric is actually the number of relationships that a business has that are digital,” he says. “And that number just keeps increasing.”

The bottom line: Personalization is key as retail shifts away from what Bialecki calls a "context-free, one-size-fits-all experience."