Bartesian seeks CPG investor

Bartesian, which has been billed as the "Keurig" or "Nespresso" for cocktails, is in discussions to raise Series B funding, says CEO Ryan Close.

Why it matters: Bartesian could emerge as a category leader after key rival Drinkworks abruptly shuttered. Drinkworks, a partnership between Anheuser-Busch and Keurig Dr. Pepper, closed up shop in December, less than two years after launching.

Details: Close declined to share the prospective size of a Series B raise, but said Bartesian is seeking a consumer packaged goods partner, such as Nestlé, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, or one of the large distillers, to help it expand into new markets and scale more quickly.

"We've had lots of inbound interest with plenty of offers to invest, but we're working to find a partner who we can tap into more sophisticated global distribution networks," Close says.

Currently, the cocktail pod maker has a team of fewer than 20 employees that spearheaded the company's launch in the United Kingdom, plus negotiated a new partnership in Italy.

A partner would help Bartesian "quickly scale without tripping over our toes," he says.

By the numbers: Bartesian's products, including machines and pods, have been on the market for three years, generating over $16 million in direct revenue in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, Close says.

Bartesian expects to generate revenue of $60 million this year and $100 million next year, based on distribution deals inked with the likes of Walmart, he says.

Last April, Bartesian raised a $20 million Series A round led by Cleveland Avenue (founded by former McDonald's CEO Don Thompson) with participation from Stanley Black & Decker's Stanley Ventures.

The financing valued the company at more than $100 million, Close says. The upcoming Series B will increase that figure, he says, declining to comment further.

Yes, and: Close claims the company is profitable, as most of its sales are generated by its pods and because it licenses out its IP for the cocktail machines to Stanley Black & Decker and Hamilton Beach.

Given the cost and low margins of being in the appliance-making business, Bartesian has outsourced manufacturing to focus on pods, Close says.

Of note: The company has spent little on marketing, but has been featured on Oprah.com and Good Housekeeping.

What's next: Bartesian will be available in another 4,000 retailers in Q4 of this year.