Estée Lauder Cos. (NYSE: EL) is in talks to buy fashion label Tom Ford for at least $3 billion, per the WSJ.

Why it matters: A successful trade could create pricing comps for large and midsize luxury fashion brands weighing sales of their own (e.g., Giorgio Armani and Gieves & Hawkes).

State of play: With a $102 billion market cap and $3.8 billion of cash on hand, Estée is one of few suitors with the financial resources to digest Tom Ford, WSJ writes.

Estée's longstanding licensing deal with Tom Ford's beauty business further validates the cosmetic giant's buying position.

Tom Ford tapped Goldman Sachs to explore a sale, Bloomberg reported last month.

Yes, but: There's no guarantee a deal will get done — and Estée is not the only suitor looking at the business, WSJ says.

The report didn't name names, but industry banker Euan Rellie tells Axios, "private equity does like luxury."

Rellie, founder and managing partner at boutique investment bank BDA Partners, says usual suspects like Investcorp, Carlyle and Blackstone would be "three pretty obvious players."

Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds are also logical suitors, he says.

Be smart: Tom Ford is more of an establishment player in a luxury market that's increasingly shifting toward a younger audience with a penchant for streetwear, Rellie says.

See Supreme, which Carlyle sold to North Face parent company VF Corp. for about $2.1 billion in 2020.

High-end fashion houses like LVMH and Balenciaga are also diving headfirst into the streetwear market.

The intrigue: Estée could leverage Tom Ford's production relationship with luxury fashion house Zegna and eyewear leader Marcolin — and bring both in as partners on a deal, Rellie says.

What we're watching: A handful of middle-market luxury processes hang in the balance, like Isabel Marant and Ganni. Rellie says downmarket deals will get done — but at much lower multiples than the premium-name players.