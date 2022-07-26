Kitchen United raises $100M Series C

Kitchen United, the ghost kitchen operator and technology provider, announced a $100 million Series C financing, comprised entirely of equity, says CEO Michael Montagano.

Why it's the BFD: Ghost kitchens, also known as cloud kitchens or virtual kitchens, are projected to become a $1 trillion industry by 2030 (but that figure encompasses more than restaurant-related ghost kitchens), according to Euromonitor.

Yes, but: While the sector generated about $52 billion in sales in 2021, not all ghost kitchen operators are faring well. Butler folded after raising $50 million, TechCrunch reported.

Of note: Montagano declined to comment on financials but said Kitchen United's post-money valuation eclipses that of its most recent round. The company was valued at $140 million in 2019 after raising a $40 million Series B, according to PitchBook.

Kitchen United has no debt and has grown 100% year over year for four consecutive years, which includes this year, Montagano says.

Details: New investors include strategics such as Alimentation Couche Tarde and its subsidiary Circle K, Kroger and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International.

That's in addition to real estate operators Simon Property Group and Phillips Edison & Co., as well as supply chain manager The Havi Group and VC firm B. Riley Venture Capital.

A full slate of returning investors participated, as did NFL Super Bowl MVP Peyton Manning.

Flashback: Kitchen United began raising its Series C at the beginning of the year, Montagano tells Axios.

The company targeted $100 million from the beginning and was able to maintain its desired valuation through negotiations, he says.

Proceeds will primarily invest in further developing its tech stack, as it provides software to other ghost kitchen operators such as New York City's Hudson Yards.

What's next: Capital will also go toward physical expansion from its current 15 locations and delivery capabilities.

The company is putting the finishing touches on five new sites.

It plans to open a total of 500 over the next five years, with a partnership with Kroger to help it do so.

State of play: Competitors include Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick's CloudKitchens, which raised $850 million last year, as well as Guy Fieri's Guy's Flavortown Kitchens, and Reef, among many others.

The intrigue: Given how increasingly crowded the space is, "We anticipate further market consolidation, and will continue to analyze new opportunities to partner with other like-minded companies," Montagano says, referring to acquisitions.

Last year Kitchen United acquired software and ghost kitchen developer Zuul.

What they're saying: "We aren’t the ghostly ghost kitchen. We want to be in the best trade areas," says COO Joy Lai of the company's ambitious expansion.