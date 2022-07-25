CommentSold hits $2.8B-plus in GMV as it looks to M&A

CommentSold, a live and social commerce platform that generated $2.8 billion-plus in gross merchandise volume, may eye acquisitions in the coming months, CEO Brandon Kruse tells Axios.

Why it's the BFD: Permira-backed CommentS0ld is a U.S. leader in this nascent space, which received a significant inflow of investment in recent weeks, including competitor Whatnot's $260 million Series D.

Details: "Over the next 12 months, I'd say it's probably greater than 50% chance we will" make an acquisition opportunistically, Kruse says.

Targets could be competitors, as well as other online marketplaces, or enterprise software plays like its acquisition of Vizzlie.

"There's lots of opportunity on the table," he adds, as retail tech valuations decline and some companies in the space find themselves in need of cash.

Of note: The Huntsville, Alabama-based company acquired marketing message customization and scheduling tool Vizzlie and retail analytics provider Social Retail Success earlier this year.

By the numbers: CommentSold has generated more than $2.8 billion in gross merchandise volume since 2017. The company booked more than $1 billion in GMV by the end of 2021.

There are 4,000-plus retailers that utilize the platform and more than 95 million items have been fulfilled.

Kruse declined to comment on revenue or cash flow but did claim it has 25% of the market, has no debt, is well capitalized, and is profitable.

Catch up fast: The company received a strategic investment from PE firm Permira last year, and investor ZMC exited, but the terms were not disclosed.

State of play: Live selling as we know it today, may have its roots in the Tupperware parties of the 1950s, Kruse muses.

It then took a huge leap forward in the 1980s with the advent of home shopping networks such as QVC and HSN, alongside the rise of cable television.

But the emergence of live commerce online has scaled the ability to have one-on-one interactions beyond what was ever thought possible, the CEO adds.

How it works: "The one-on-one relationship in a brick-and-mortar store, but scaled to many," is how Kruse characterizes his business model.

Shoppers like the personal interaction, the sense of community and the entertainment aspect, as they tend to follow or be fans of particular personalities.

Indeed, Kruse believes that selling online in a live format could constitute around 25% to 30% of all e-commerce.

What's next: Last week CommentSold launched a new white-label live video commerce technology, called Videeo, which retailers can integrate into their existing e-commerce platform.