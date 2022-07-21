FreshRealm raises $200M in convertible preferred equity

FreshRealm, a B2B2C provider of fresh meals for retailers, closed a $200 million capital raise consisting of convertible preferred equity, CEO Michael Lippold tells Axios.

Why it's the BFD: The somewhat unique (and potentially highly dilutive) structure could indicate companies will start seeking alternative financing options amid a challenging fundraising environment.

Of note: Lippold declined to comment on valuation, investors and company revenue.

"We have no debt and a strong balance sheet, which gives us a tremendous amount of flexibility as we map out the next few years," Lippold says, however.

Details: Ventura, Calif.-based FreshRealm's fundraise increases the total amount raised to date to $300 million, also all convertible preferred equity.

Proceeds will be invested in a number of initiatives, primarily expanding the number of distribution centers from its current four.

The idea is to have a facility in every major region of the U.S. so that all retail locations are within a 10-hour drive.

"Having products available in places like convenience stores and club stores is in our sights," he adds.

How it works: FreshRealm works with some of the largest retailers in the U.S. and its products are available for sale in some 10,000 locations and are delivered to 1 million DTC customers.

It provides private label products to retailers and has its own branded line coined Kitchen Table.

It's not your average millennial's meal kit. The fresh ingredients are already assembled, so no chopping or measuring.

Products come in three forms: ready-to-eat (microwave), ready-to-cook (oven) and low-effort meal kits.

The bottom line: "We believe that the fresh meals category is the next big growth category in food. The objective is to be the leading company in the category," Lippold says, adding that it's a $30 billion market opportunity.