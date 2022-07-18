Starbucks mulls potential sale of UK business

Starbucks is weighing a potential sale of its U.K. business, according to several reports.

Why it’s the BFD: The company is facing shifting consumer habits, stiffer competition and unionization efforts in its U.S. workforce, making the prospect of offloading parts of its business more attractive.

Driving the news: Starbucks tapped Houlihan Lokey to explore possible options for the business, the Sunday Times reports. Houlihan Lokey declined to comment.

What they’re saying: The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It told other outlets that it’s “not in a formal sale process” for the segment, but that it continues to "evaluate strategic options" for its international operations.

To us, that’s code for "market check" to assess what kind of interest is out there — especially with Houlihan on deck.

Between the lines: Interested buyers could include a specialist franchising group or a private equity player, the Financial Times says, citing a person familiar with the matter.

💭 Our thought bubble: Food and beverage chains have increasingly opted to sell off stores, preferring to go with a more asset-light model, which also happens to be higher margin.

With international locations, it's also much easier to find an overseas operating partner who pays royalties back.

Context: Starbucks has about 1,000 stores in the U.K., with about 70% of them owned by franchisees.

Business in its region is “contending with operating cost increases at the same time as competition intensifies,” it said in a report for its U.K. and EMEA accounts for the fiscal year ended October 2021.

It is also trying to adapt to a decrease in foot traffic in its stores near offices, travel points and city locations tied to work-from-home and other pandemic trends.

Flashback: The company suspended financial guidance for the rest of the year in May as it missed Wall Street analysts’ sales expectations due to inflationary pressures and strict COVID-19 curbs in China that had limited its business there.