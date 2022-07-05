Sharebite snags $39M to expand corporate food ordering program

Sharebite, a corporate food delivery platform, has raised $39 million to expand its program, launch new products and develop its meal-ordering tools.

Why it matters: As companies adapt to a changing workforce and increasing competition for top talent, few startups are offering benefits that make it easier for workers to order food on the company's dime.

Companies are looking for ways to engage employees and remind them they’re still connected to an enterprise, especially in a hybrid work environment, CEO Dilip Rao tells Axios. They use food as “an incentive mechanism to sort of pull you in,” he says.

Details: The Series B round was led by Dutch-based technology investor Prosus, and marks its first investment in the U.S. food tech space. Fiserv and Contour Venture Partners participated.

Context: The company is hoping to take a bite out of the $150 billion-plus global food delivery market, according to McKinsey.

Sharebite’s rivals include Snackpass, which raised a $70 million round last June, and French delivery platform Dejbox.

How it works: Partnered with thousands of restaurants, Sharebite centralizes food ordering and expenses for both in-office and remote employees.

Workers can order through its platform while at work or buy a meal at any restaurant or third-party platform using a payment card, similar to a commuter benefit card.

Companies can set an allowance, and any remaining balance is charged automatically to a personal card in the same transaction.

Companies can also track an employee’s receipts, reimbursements and requests through Sharebite.

What’s next: Rao expects to double or triple the number of corporate clients that it adds to the platform.