Sharebite snags $39M to expand corporate food ordering program

Kimberly Chin
2 hours ago
Illustration of repeating dinner plate emojis with smiley faces on them.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Sharebite, a corporate food delivery platform, has raised $39 million to expand its program, launch new products and develop its meal-ordering tools.

Why it matters: As companies adapt to a changing workforce and increasing competition for top talent, few startups are offering benefits that make it easier for workers to order food on the company's dime.

  • Companies are looking for ways to engage employees and remind them they’re still connected to an enterprise, especially in a hybrid work environment, CEO Dilip Rao tells Axios. They use food as “an incentive mechanism to sort of pull you in,” he says.

Details: The Series B round was led by Dutch-based technology investor Prosus, and marks its first investment in the U.S. food tech space. Fiserv and Contour Venture Partners participated.

Context: The company is hoping to take a bite out of the $150 billion-plus global food delivery market, according to McKinsey.

  • Sharebite’s rivals include Snackpass, which raised a $70 million round last June, and French delivery platform Dejbox.

How it works: Partnered with thousands of restaurants, Sharebite centralizes food ordering and expenses for both in-office and remote employees.

  • Workers can order through its platform while at work or buy a meal at any restaurant or third-party platform using a payment card, similar to a commuter benefit card.
  • Companies can set an allowance, and any remaining balance is charged automatically to a personal card in the same transaction.
  • Companies can also track an employee’s receipts, reimbursements and requests through Sharebite.

What’s next: Rao expects to double or triple the number of corporate clients that it adds to the platform.

  • In the future, he hopes the company can grow globally, as many of its clients conduct business around the world.
