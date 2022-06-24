E-commerce will continue to drive space for warehouse

The pandemic pushed brick-and-mortar retailers to jump on the e-commerce bandwagon fast — but even as that slows, fears that retailers are pulling back on their warehouse space are premature, Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam tells Axios.

Why it matters: Investors have been trying to read the tea leaves on whether Amazon could be a bellwether for the rest of the e-commerce space. The giant spooked the market in April with its decision to cut back on its warehouse space, and sublease 10 million square feet.

Moghadam, who runs one of the largest warehouse operators in the world, says leasing demand is still strong and points in the other direction.

He says that Amazon expanded unusually fast in 2020 and 2021 and likely overshot its objectives. But Amazon has continued to grow, and "this is just a blip,” he adds.

Catch up fast: Prologis agreed to acquire Duke Realty last week, adding another 160 million square feet of space in 19 major U.S. logistics markets to its 1 billion square foot global network.

Prologis is focused on M&A and shrewd acquisitions, “but really our focus is on the customers, operating the business, being in good markets, developing more assets for our customers,” Moghadam says.

Between the lines: Warehouse space is an extremely fragmented business, with the majority of the market in the hands of companies that have a few properties, he says. He expects to see those businesses continue to consolidate or grow.

State of play: While the pandemic was a boost for e-commerce, it also disrupted supply chains and upended the way businesses think about their inventories.

Retailers' need for more resilient supply chains gives Prologis and others like it an opportunity to step in. "Tight supply and turbocharged demand is going to continue to make for a really good market in the foreseeable future," he says.

What to watch: AR, VR and the improvement of the customer experience online should really help drive e-commerce penetration further, he says. Returns have cost retailers billions of dollars. This will help solve that, he adds.