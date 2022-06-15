Neiman Marcus' business is booming

Neiman Marcus Group has not only recovered from its bankruptcy days, but its total post-pandemic sales are growing by double-digits, CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck tells Axios.

Why it matters: The CEO's bullish update reflects the larger trend of luxury outperforming, despite the market turmoil.

The luxury sector grew 53% in May of this year compared to May 2019, according to Mastercard Spending Pulse.

Details: In a business update the company provided Tuesday, Neiman Marcus said gross merchandise volume in its Q3 jumped 20% compared to 2019.

Comparable sales rose 30% last quarter versus last year.

It also has no borrowings under its asset-based loan (ABL Facility or revolver) and has over $1 billion in available liquidity, the CEO says.

The company's debt ratio is between 1x and 2x EBITDA.

Flashback: Farfetch invested $200 million in Neiman Marcus, which is spending the proceeds on technology and digital capabilities, according to an announcement in May.

The latest: Beyond that deal, van Raemdonck says that the retailer "constantly (has) inbounds from companies who have interest" in investing in the company.

JPMorgan advised on the Farfetch deal and is one of its preferred financial advisers, he says.

"We are always evaluating potential opportunities to strengthen our business and best serve our customers," van Raemdonck elaborates.

What's next: The company, which exited bankruptcy in 2020 and includes Bergdorf Goodman, is investing $300 million to renovate its stores in Bal Harbour, Florida.; Atlanta; Westchester, New York; St. Louis; Oakbrook, Illinois; Houston; Paramus, New Jersey; San Diego; and Tysons Corner, Virginia.

It's also sinking more than $90 million into supply chain capabilities such as fulfillment centers.

The bottom line: After recovering in 2021, luxury and department stores have returned to growth this year, with wealthy customers undeterred by inflation.