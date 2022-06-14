Fat Tuesday secures new credit facility from Comvest

Fat Tuesday, which claims to be the largest and fastest growing off-premise frozen alcoholic beverage chain in the U.S., closed a new senior secured credit facility provided by direct lender Comvest Credit Partners.

Why it matters: Companies, including those in consumer products and retail, are increasingly turning to direct lenders for their financing needs.

Details: The company declined to comment on the terms of the transaction, but Comvest typically provides credit facilities of between $25 million and $250 million for middle-market companies with at least $20 million in revenue and $7.5 million in EBITDA.

The facility refinances existing debt and provides additional proceeds, which will be invested in accelerating growth.

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey provided financial advice to the frozen cocktail chain.

What they're saying: "Having finished 2021 strongly with over 30% same store sales growth on a two-year basis, we have secured additional, substantial capital to accelerate new unit expansion across the country and in select international locations," said Alex Macedo, Fat Tuesday's CEO, in a statement.

Macedo brings some serious management chops to the role: he previously served as global president of coffee chain Tim Hortons and president of Burger King.

Flashback: PE firm Garnett Station Partners acquired New Orleans-based Fat Tuesday just over a year ago from David Briggs, who founded the business in 1983.

Of note: Garnett has a history of investing in restaurant concepts, selling bar and grill Twin Peaks to Fat Brands for $300 million last year.

By the numbers: The company, which includes New Orleans Original Daiquiris, has 84 locations in all.

Of those, 61 are company owned while 23 are franchised.

This year alone the chain plans to add 25 locations.

What's next: Fat Tuesday is adding new locations in places such as Savannah, Ga., Las Vegas and Cancun, Mexico, as well as in Florida, Macedo tells Axios.