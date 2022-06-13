Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Axios Visuals

Corporate bankruptcies are at their lowest levels since 2010 based on the 143 that have been filed so far this year, S&P says. But filings by consumer discretionary companies have begun to edge upward over the last three months.

Why it matters: These low levels could be upended by inflation and interest rate hikes, which respectively harm consumer confidence and make debt more expensive to service.

Driving the news: Cosmetics brand Revlon, with more than $2.7 billion in loans according to rating agency Fitch, is reported to be preparing to file for bankruptcy

What's happening: Consumer discretionary has the second most corporate bankruptcies as of May 31 with 20 filed, trailing only the industrials sector, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Yes, but: As noted, even the number of filings by consumer discretionary businesses remains below past years' levels.

Moreover, retail only has three bankruptcies in 2022 as of May 16, its lowest level in 12 years.

All three retailers that have filed — Top Line Granite Design, Cherry Man Industries and Vey's Bandit — had liabilities between $10 million and $50 million.

Between the lines: According to a report issued by Fitch in late May, for two months in a row its list of "top market concern loans" rose.

Consumer and retail companies most in danger of default include Revlon (see above), Serta Simmons, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Rodan & Fields, Boardriders, Men's Wearhouse, Isagenix International and Outerstuff, Fitch says.

The bottom line: "Tightening financing conditions are making it harder and more expensive for companies to refinance or issue new debt, and additional defaults could be in store for companies with debt rated B and lower," S&P stated.