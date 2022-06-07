Nfinite, which creates and manages 3D product visuals for e-commerce via CGI technology, has raised a $100 million Series B funding round led by Insight Partners.

Why it matters: Global BTC e-commerce is expected to grow to nearly $6.4 trillion in 2024 from almost $4.9 trillion in 2021, according to the U.S. Commerce Department's International Trade Administration.

Details: Existing investor US Venture Partners also participated. Proceeds will be invested in operations to match the demand for its SaaS-based visual e-merchandising platform, the company said.

The money will also be spent on enlarging its marketplace, which encompasses tools and a community of professionals for creating 3D images, it said.

Of note: Annual recurring revenue grew tenfold last year, Nfinite said.