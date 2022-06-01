Modern Picnic raising seed round

Modern Picnic, which is giving the school lunchbox a makeover for adults, is in the process of raising between $2 million and $3 million in seed capital, CEO Ali Kaminetsky tells Axios.

Why it matters: The global lunchbox market is expected to more than double by 2024 from 2017 to nearly $6 billion, according to Wintergreen Research.

Details: Modern Picnic, which makes insulated vegan leather lunch bags, was essentially bootstrapped from its founding in 2018 to 2020 when it raised pre-seed money of $900,000 in equity, Kaminetsky says.

It recently posted on investing platform Republic.com that it will launch an offering soon.

The CEO says proceeds will be invested in growth.

Of note: The DTC brand's product pipeline includes food containers and coolers, plus a recently launched backpack.

Modern Picnic currently sells in Saks Fifth Avenue.

While the offering page lists Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom as distributors, the company says they are named "to show possible investors that those are distributors they plan to expand to in the future."

The company's offering information says it has doubled or tripled revenue every year since its founding and is now almost $3 million.

The separate markets for food containers and accessories are in the tens of billions, the company has noted.

Flashback: "When I graduated from college and started working in the retail industry, I would bring lunch to work every day because of how much faster, cheaper and healthier it was. However, I quickly realized I did not have a chic or functional way to do so," Kaminetsky says about the idea behind Modern Picnic.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to clarify that Modern Picnic does not yet sell in Nordstrom or Bloomingdale's.