DSM-Firmenich tie-up creates flavor and fragrance giant

Royal DSM and Firmenich will merge to become one of the largest flavor and fragrance companies in the world, the companies said in a joint statement.

Why it matters: The combination turns Dutch chemicals company DSM into a more consumer goods-focused company, melding Firmenich’s perfumery and taste business with DSM’s health and nutrition business.

What’s happening: DSM will bring its food and beverage, personal care and aroma, health and nutrition businesses as well as its animal nutrition and care division to the combined company, while Firmenich will bring its taste and perfumery and ingredients business.

“The proposed transaction forms a challenger in the niche market of perfume scents as well as food and beverage flavors. The industry is dominated by just a few companies including Givaudan SA.” – Bloomberg

Details: The transaction will give DSM shareholders majority control of the combined company while Firmenich will own the rest. In addition to stock, Firmenich will also receive €3.5 billion in cash.