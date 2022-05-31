Charting top retailers' revenue growth
U.S.-based retailers accounted for eight of the 10 largest publicly traded retailers in the world, with China's JD.com and Alibaba filling in the sixth and 10 spots, respectively.
What's happening: "Major online merchants such as Amazon, JD.com and Alibaba gained a revenue growth of above 20% in FY2021,” said Divya Vootkuru, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData.
- It wasn't just online sales propelling retail forward during the pandemic, pharmacies also got a boost along with home improvement and gardening retailers, the report noted.
- Other big gainers in the top 25 were "Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Ahold Delhaize, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Nike, Albertsons and AEON, which all reported more than 50% growth in their operating profits," Vootkuru added.