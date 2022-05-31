Charting top retailers' revenue growth

Data: GlobalData; Table: Erin DavisAxios

U.S.-based retailers accounted for eight of the 10 largest publicly traded retailers in the world, with China's JD.com and Alibaba filling in the sixth and 10 spots, respectively.

What's happening: "Major online merchants such as Amazon, JD.com and Alibaba gained a revenue growth of above 20% in FY2021,” said Divya Vootkuru, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData.