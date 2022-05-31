Activist investor Nelson Peltz joins Unilever’s board

Activist investor Nelson Peltz will join Unilever’s board as a non-executive director, the company said yesterday, after disclosing Peltz's firm had built a 1.5% stake in the roughly $120 billion company.

Why it matters: Peltz’s enlistment in the Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise parent’s board is likely to signal a drastic shakeup, just as the company faces pressure to boost sales amid lackluster share performance versus peers over recent years.

Unilever's failed bids to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health care division earlier this year have also soured investors on the company.

Driving the news: With its stake, Peltz's Trian Partners is one of Unilever's largest shareholders.

Peltz will join the board on July 20 and will also become a member of its compensation committee.

What they’re saying: “Nelson’s experience in the global consumer goods industry will be of value to Unilever as we continue to drive the performance of our business,” the company said in a statement.

State of play: Peltz is known as an agitator of turnarounds, namely in consumer goods companies.

Most recently, Peltz’s stint on the board of Procter & Gamble (which came after a months-long proxy fight) saw sales improve at the Cincinnati company and its share price increase nearly 80% during his time on the board. He joined in March 2018 and left last year.

He has also served on the boards of Kraft Heinz and Oreo's parent Mondelez.

Of note: Wendy’s is also on Trian’s menu, with the activist hedge fund pushing for a potential sale or strategic transaction of the fast-food chain last week.