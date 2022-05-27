Mill Road's Big Lots call faces bumps

Big Lots’ share plunge this morning is likely to throw a wrench in activist Mill Road’s plans for the company.

Why it matters: The economic winds aren’t looking so good for the retailer, signaling the value of the discount chain may remain depressed for some time.

Flashback: In March, Mill Road urged a sale of the discount home furnishing retailer, claiming the company could fetch $55 to $70 apiece for its shares.

The day before Mill Road’s filing, Big Lots’ shares were trading at $31.99. Today, shares opened down 14% but recovered to trade near $28.

What’s happening: Big Lots today reported a surprise loss and weaker-than-expected sales in its first quarter.

The company said it was grappling with higher costs and margin pressure and it has started offering more markdowns to lure customers.

The bottom line: The pinch of higher gas prices and inflation is more acutely felt by the discount chain’s budget-conscious consumers, and that’s not likely to abate anytime soon.