Talkshoplive, a social selling and buying platform, is banking on the rise of livestream commerce.

Why it matters: The concept of live commerce is still pretty nascent in the U.S., but sales initiated by live commerce could have the potential to represent as much as 10% to 20% of all e-commerce sales by 2026, according to the consultancy McKinsey.

Live commerce has really kicked off in China and could be an arbiter: About two-thirds of Chinese consumers say they’ve bought products through livestream, a 2020 survey by Alix Partners found.

How it works: Los Angeles-based Talkshoplive allows viewers to purchase a product while they are watching a video live. The video is embeddable on any website and can be cast on multiple websites simultaneously.

“A lot of things have become just about buying a product. The difference when you're watching something on live commerce is you're shopping the product,” CEO Bryan Moore tells Axios, adding it becomes a shopping experience that’s worth talking about.

Details: The company has signed on some big partners, that includes retailers, publishers and celebrities including Walmart, Best Buy, Condé Nast and Oprah Winfrey.

Context: The company raised $6 million in a seed extension round last July, which brought its total funding to $10.5 million. Raine Ventures, a part of Raine Group, which has ties to media, entertainment, commerce and distribution, led the round.

What’s next: One of the things the company is actively working on is building a data and analytics dashboard for retailers, brands and creators, Moore says.

“What we've found is that if we can give everybody all of the tools that enable them to be the best live commerce sellers, [they can] convert the most sales,” he says.

He also plans to continue developing the company’s technology and keep building ways to help retailers connect with brands, suppliers and creators in a turnkey fashion.

The bottom line: While he didn’t disclose any immediate fundraising plans, Moore says he’s always looking for the right partners to help the company be a leader in live commerce.