Psychedelic Water, the Toronto-based functional beverage company, is looking to raise a funding round of between $3 million and $5 million and is in discussions with investment banks, its CEO Pankaj Gogia tells Axios.

Why it matters: The global functional beverage market is forecasted to grow to almost $266 billion by 2030, from nearly $119 billion in 2021, according to market research provider InsightAce Analytic.

Of note: Keith Stein, who founded Psychedelic Water, is a Canadian lawyer by trade who started off in the cannabis business before launching Psychedelic Water.

Details: The startup is building a brand that, if and when it is legally allowed, will make products that incorporate psilocybin, the active ingredient found in psychedelic or “magic” mushrooms.

Psychedelics are considered "cannabis 2.0," said Ben Rogul, the company's director of marketing.

"A big part of what we’re doing is, as legal reform happens, we will be the first company to launch a legal product," he said.

For now, the drinks contain ingredients such as kava root, damiana leaf and green tea, which the company claims are mood-boosting.

By the numbers: The company initially raised a seed round of $1 million and then added to that a Series A of $3.5 million to $4 million, Rogul said.

In 2021, in less than a year's time, revenue was more than $2 million and is expected to grow to around $5.5 million this year, he said.

What's next: "We basically own the word psychedelic," Rogul said, referring to trademarks, particularly for product categories such as cookies, brownies and energy drinks, among other items.

It is unveiling a beverage that will contain actual mushrooms, Lion's Mane to be exact, that are purported to have health benefits, just not the "magic" kind.

The bottom line: "People want a natural therapy that will help them ease their stress," Rogul said.