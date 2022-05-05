Food tech company Voyage Foods raised a $36 million Series A round co-led by UBS O'Connor and Level One Fund, the company's CEO and founder Adam Maxwell told Axios.

The startup previously raised $6 million and has a pre-money valuation of $85 million, he added.

Why it's important: The food technology company is pioneering a new approach for creating sustainable food alternatives by taking a widely available, environmentally-friendly raw ingredient and turning it into a popular food item.

That's a different tact than the plant-based approach, which takes ingredients such as gelatins and emulsifiers and recombines them, or lab-grown meat, which can be expensive to produce, Maxwell claims.

Details: Proceeds will be used to scale manufacturing, research and development, sales and marketing.

This round is likely to satiate the company for the next 12-to-18 months.

Between the lines: Voyage Foods isn't just solving the problem of sustainability, according to Maxwell, it's also ensuring that affordable versions of certain food items will be available for future generations.

Cacao plants, for example, will be under pressure due to climate change and more vulnerable to disease as a result.

Coffee and chocolate use large amounts of natural resources, namely water, and in some cases rely on child labor.

"We can sell a chocolate bar at basically the same price as a Hershey bar and still make positive margins," he said of the company's approach.

Of note: The CEO got the idea for Voyage Foods while working at Endless West, where he helped create (on a molecular level) whiskeys without the barrel aging process, and wines that didn't come from grapes.

What's next: The company's first product will be a peanut butter spread that doesn't come from peanuts, which will be launched in a month.

The next product will be coffee, which is produced from rice hulls and will launch in Q3, followed by chocolate in Q4, which will be unveiled in partnership with a large European confectioner.

Voyage can transform grape seeds into chocolate.

The bottom line: It's about "decoupling food from the source material by making chocolate without the cow or coffee without the arabica beans," Maxwell said.