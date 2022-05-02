Macellum and Ancora are urging SpartanNash's board to form a special committee to explore strategic alternatives, the pair of activist investors said Monday.

Why it matters: The activists said they would abandon the proxy fight they have waged and agree to a settlement that includes establishing the proposed committee as well as naming a new shareholder representative.

Asking for a settlement is a shift in Macellum and Ancora's strategy, though the statement they issued notes that their "desire to collaborate" has been rebuffed before.

Catch up fast: Macellum and Ancora filed a definitive proxy statement on April 19, which nominated three candidates to the target's board, urging shareholders to vote the "blue" proxy card.

Between the lines: Last week United Natural Foods and PE firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital were reported to be interested in either buying SpartanNash or its parts.

It's that interest that is spurring the hedge funds to push for a settlement, they claim.

What we're watching: Is this a sign that the investors' proxy fight is failing to gain traction, or an attempt to show shareholders the extent of SpartanNash's resistance to a sale?