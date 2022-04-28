Madison Reed raises Series G from Sandbridge, Jay-Z's venture firm

Madison Reed, a DTC hair color brand, raised a $33 million Series G round led by Sandbridge Capital, its CEO Amy Errett tells Richard, increasing the company's total funding to nearly $250 million.

Also participating in the round is Marcy Venture Partners, which was co-founded by Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Larry Marcus, the CEO said.

Why it matters: The fundraising comes amid a growth in this niche consumer space. Hair coloring is expected to grow to nearly $42 billion in 2025, from about $30 billion in 2019, according to market data provider Statista.

Details: Proceeds will go toward opening new stores, Errett said, noting that the company has added 48 locations since March 2020.

In all, the company has 60 stores, with plans to open another 20 this year. And revenue is expected to grow more than 30% this year, she added.

Of note: This latest round came out of a meeting with Ken Suslow, who founded Sandbridge.

"It became clear they could help us with our DNA," Errett said, which in retail speak means a combination of the company's mission, values and identity.

Sandbridge has invested in brands such as Ilia Beauty, Hydrow, Farfetch and The RealReal, among others.

Clicks to bricks: While Madison Reed began life as a digitally native brand, not only has it rapidly opened stores, but it also has a wholesale relationship with retailer Ulta Beauty, including its shop-in-shops at Target.