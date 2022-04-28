LeBron James, Questlove back carbon-neutral food startup

After raising a celebrity-packed initial round of funding, Neutral Foods is gearing up for a Series A round, investor David Adelman tells Richard.

Adelman is the founder of Darco Capital, which led the recent funding round into the so-called carbon-neutral food maker. That round included entertainers John Legend and Questlove and basketball legend LeBron James.

Why it's the BFD: Food startups like Neutral Foods are attracting cash because of their efforts to reduce the industry's impact on climate change and the environment.

Agricultural production is cited as one of the major contributors to climate change, according to the EPA.

Mark Cuban and Bill Gates are also investors in Neutral Foods, which has raised a total of $8 million headed into its Series A.

Catch up fast: Food becomes carbon neutral by changing the dairy cattle’s diet, for example, and better managing their manure. Carbon is also offset by purchasing carbon credits.

What's next: The company plans to add butter to its offerings and continue to work its way through the dairy category, with the aim of ultimately branching out into carbon-neutral meat.

Just as stores once had an organic food aisle, Adelman foresees a carbon-neutral aisle in grocery stores.

The bottom line: The investment has increased Darco Capital's (whose previous investments include GoPuff and Lids, for example) appetite to invest in other climate startups, Adelman said.