Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Funding of retail companies plummeted in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence shows.

Why it matters: Omicron, inflation, portending interest rate hikes and Russia's invasion of Ukraine took their turns causing investor angst during those time periods.

Be smart: While consumer staples tend to be fairly resilient during downturns, retail is much more sensitive to factors such as consumer sentiment and inflation.