Icahn takes on index funds in McDonald's pig battle

Carl Icahn is calling on fellow McDonald’s shareholders to rally around his animal welfare cry.

Why it matters: The billionaire activist investor -- while taking jabs at the world's largest asset managers-- is asking the same shareholders to back his cause to end the practice of putting pregnant pigs in crates, and to add two of his candidates to the board.

Of note: With their immense influence, the largest index providers "must stop subjectively selecting which ESG principles are important," he said in the letter.

"It is unacceptable and irresponsible that major asset managers have put such little emphasis on animal welfare in their stewardship and voting guidelines."

He added that this election contest is their chance "to take a stand for animal welfare and other important ESG issues.

Driving the news: Icahn has said before that McDonald’s has failed to adequately preside over animal welfare violations in its supply chain, thus making its ESG agenda ring hollow.

His candidates are strong ESG proponents that will “champion animal welfare as vigorously as other issues.”

Context: Climate change and broader environmental topics have become a bigger focus for investors. In last year’s proxy season through June 30, 20% of environmental and social proposals that went to vote received majority support, up from 12% in the prior year’s season, according to EY.