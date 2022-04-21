Crossing Minds picks up investment from Shopify

Crossing Minds makes it possible to present individualized recommendations before a shopper without any prior web history or personal data. And Shopify is buying in.

Why it matters: Shopify's investment shows that the so-called recommendations space is heating up as brands and marketplaces alike seek to upsell customers.

The effort comes while these brands and marketplaces try to comply with stricter consumer privacy laws and find ways to work around the phasing out of third-party cookies that typically track users across the web.

Details: Crossing Minds said it has received a strategic investment from Shopify, the Canadian e-commerce platform. It didn’t disclose the exact amount, but said this deal follows a $10 million Series A round that the company announced in October.

What’s next: Crossing Minds will make its platform available to Shopify’s merchants. Funding will go toward helping it integrate with the tools used by Shopify’s global merchant base.

Mid-market companies, especially marketplaces, fit in the sweet spot of the type of clients Crossing Minds wants to target, co-founder and CEO Alexandre Robicquet tells Axios.

How it works: The recommendation startup is unique in that it doesn't require personal user data, Robicquet said.