Choco, a software provider that helps the hospitality industry cut back on food waste, said it raised a $111 million Series B2 led by G Squared and Insight Partners.

The round confers unicorn status at a $1.2 billion valuation.

Why it matters: The deal shows that investors see green in brown gunk and related scraps in the kitchen dumpster.

Of note: While chefs are effective at keeping food waste to a minimum, a majority of waste occurs before it reaches the restaurant, CEO Daniel Khachab tells Axios.

How it works: Choco makes software that is designed to reduce errors and streamline supply chain issues.

The U.S. is the company's largest market. France and Germany are among the other countries it serves, and it's also expanding to Portugal.

The company is targeting hospitality or more specifically restaurants because the sector is highly fragmented compared to grocery.

Catch up fast: Six months ago Choco raised a $100 million Series B1. In all, the company has raised around $280 million, Khachab said.

By the numbers: The company said it achieved a gross merchandise volume run rate (the value of goods ordered annually via Choco's technology) of $1.2 billion in March.