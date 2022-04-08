Whole Foods has had an edge in e-commerce and omnichannel, but it may be a victim of its own success.

Why it matters: Throughout the pandemic, Amazon has made it easier for Whole Foods customers to buy groceries online. Now that the economy has reopened, it's seen a decline in traffic growth from customers returning to its stores, according to retail foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai.

Shoppers value localized products and a unique customer experience when they go to stores, two things they're getting less of at Whole Foods, Placer.ai's head of analytical research R.J. Hottovy says.

Catch up fast: Whole Foods is nearing the five-year anniversary of its combination with Amazon.

The relationship has been symbiotic. Amazon has tapped into the insights gleaned from Whole Foods stores to improve its own online grocery offerings and its physical footprint.

Whole Foods has gained the technological prowess to become an e-commerce player.

Our thought bubble: When Amazon bought Whole Foods, it had no way of factoring in a pandemic. It rose to the occasion with an upgraded online experience, but it didn't do the same with its physical stores.

The bottom line: Amazon has for the most part succeeded in creating a seamless experience between online and its physical stores but it has come at a cost — customers are rubbing shoulders with online order fulfillment employees on the aisles, lessening the allure of the Whole Foods experience.