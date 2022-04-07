One-click checkout provider Bolt’s proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of crypto startup Wyre will make the ability to pay in cryptocurrency available to millions of shoppers, retailers and developers.

Why it's the BFD: Another tie-up between an e-commerce payments platform and blockchain tech will help accelerate the adoption of crypto payments among consumers and retailers.

Shopify has also enabled bitcoin payments as far back as late 2013, subsequently partnering with Coinbase in mid-2014.

What’s happening: The Bolt-Wyre marriage would allow retailers to accept crypto as a payment method, “with the security and ease of traditional currency.”

Flashback: In January, Bolt raised $355 million as part of a Series E round led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, giving the online payments company an $11 billion valuation, a person familiar with the matter confirmed.

Yes, but: One-stop checkout startup Fast shuttered this week, with investors like Stripe, Addition and Index Ventures losing about $120 million.

Fast paid too little attention to burn rate because it just assumed the VC gravy train would keep rolling, Axios' Dan Primack writes.

What we’re watching: The $1.5 billion is a steep price tag and we’ll be looking out for more details on how they plan on financing the deal.