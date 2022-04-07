Corporate governance and deals go hand in hand. Board directors play a critical role in moving forward (or not) with strategic initiatives, which is why the topic of "overboarding" is a wonky but important policy to ponder when it pops up.

Why it matters: When a director sits on too many boards, she's considered to be overboarded. It's possible that a key (read: influential) director can be pressured to step down in that case.

Driving the news: The retailer Dollar Tree, which recently settled with activist investor Mantle Ridge, announced corporate governance enhancements yesterday. The news laid out the following policy:

Director candidates should not serve on more than four public company boards (other than the company's). In other words, five max.

Kudos to the company for laying out this policy and its governance approach in a press release, which is above and beyond compared to most public companies.

Yes, and: If the director candidate is a CEO, then Dollar Tree says she/he should not serve on more than two boards, other than the company's (three max).

Of note: Independent research firm Gordon Haskett, which has a knack for finding this kind of stuff, points out that Dollar Tree's new executive chairman, Rick Dreiling, currently sits on three public boards.

That's one short of the four threshold but as the research firm points out, Dreiling is widely seen as Dollar Tree's next CEO.

Now, of course, when/if that move occurs, one could argue that Dreiling would then step down from certain boards to meet the two-seat threshold.

Details: CalPERs, the largest U.S. pension fund, says you're overboarded if you served as a non-exec director on more than four public boards (two if executive director).

ISS, the proxy adviser, says you're overboarded if you sit on more than 5 — two (other than your own) if you're a CEO. Glass Lewis, the other major proxy adviser, has a similar policy.

The bottom line: Overboarding is deep in the weeds of corporate governance. But in a crisis or a transaction or a proxy fight, investors/hostile bidders can use the policy against the board and create a distraction when the leadership team is trying to steer the ship.