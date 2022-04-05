Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Fullbeauty goes shopping

Richard Collings
41 mins ago
A canvas sign advertising apparel retailer Fullbeauty's website, with white lettering on a lilac background.
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FULLBEAUTY

Fullbeauty, the online seller of size-inclusive apparel, is actively eyeing acquisitions, its CEO Jim Fogarty tells Axios.

Why it matters: The global plus-size clothing market is expected to grow to $700 billion by 2027 from about $481 billion in 2019, according to Allied Market Research.

Details: Fogarty said targets with $25 million to $150 million in revenue are within the company's "sweet spot."

  • He said that businesses that are DTC and serve the plus-size markets for women or men (the latter also known as big and tall) are most attractive.

By the numbers: Fullbeauty's revenue in 2021 was $1.15 billion, a 29% increase versus 2020, and a 48% increase versus 2019. EBITDA last year was $183 million.

  • 70% of the apparel company's customers are profitable on their first order and it has 71% 12-month sales retention.
Go deeper