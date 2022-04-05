Farfetch to invest up to $200 million in Neiman Marcus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Online luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch said it will invest up to $200 million in Neiman Marcus Group, part of an effort to give the storied department store chain a digital makeover.

Why It Matters: A number of other department stores including Macy’s have been under pressure to shore up their e-commerce operations or spin off the more profitable segment.

Context: Neiman Marcus, which also owns Bergdorf Goodman, plans to move Bergdorf's website and mobile application onto a new platform using Farfetch’s technology.

Neiman is hoping the digital refresh will help its brands reach younger consumers and expand internationally.

The department store will also use Farfetch’s international services.

Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman's namesake brand will join Farfetch’s digital marketplace where it will sell its products.

What They’re Saying: “This is an incredible opportunity to amplify our brand, further embed the Bergdorf Goodman experience across online and in-store, and continue our investments to further establish Bergdorf Goodman as a digital luxury leader on a global scale,” Bergdorf Goodman President Darcy Penick said.

Neiman declined to comment on valuation or on a future sale or IPO of the business.

Details: The investments will give Farfetch a minority stake in Neiman Marcus.