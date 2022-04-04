Fast-fashion giant Shein raises $1 billion at $100 billion valuation

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion juggernaut, raised $1 billion round at a $100 billion valuation, a source briefed on the matter confirms to Axios, adding that the funding was put together over the last several months.

Why it matters: This create a company worth more, at least on paper, than established heavyweights like Inditex, the parent of Zara, or H&M.

Investors include General Atlantic.

Bloomberg was first to report the company was raising at a $100 billion valuation.

Details: Shein's revenue was pegged at approaching $16 billion in 2021, according to Reuters.

Catch up fast: Shein revived its plan in January for an IPO, only to shelve it a month later due to market uncertainty, Reuters wrote.

Between the lines: The retailer mastered the formula of copying popular fashions, then producing them in a matter of days and selling them cheaply.

The company is particularly effective when it comes to connecting with shoppers online, with billions of views on TikTok.

The bottom line: Shein may be growing quickly, but with that growth comes challenges on several fronts.