Figs, a digitally native healthcare apparel brand, is adding three new directors to its board, including former Procter & Gamble CEO A. G. Lafley, Credit Karma CEO Kenneth Lin and former Amazon exec Jeffrey Wilke.

Why it matters: Like a number of direct-to-consumer companies that went public last year, the scrubs maker's stock has suffered since it peaked at about $50 per share in late June last year.

It has recovered some lost ground in recent weeks: Yesterday alone the stock was up more than 6%, closing at just above $22 per share.

Details: It's the latest move by Figs, a little more than a week after billionaire investor and insider Thomas Tull increased his existing stake.

That combined with recent quarterly earnings has helped it regain some investor confidence.

"We were getting bucketed ... with other DTC companies that weren't profitable.," cofounder and co-CEO Trina Spear tells Axios.

"We're incredibly profitable," she said, however, pointing out that the company had a 70%-plus gross margin in 2021 and is guiding the same for 2022.

Between the lines: Figs was singled out as a potential target for PE given the steep fall in its valuation alongside continued growth and, as noted, profitability.

But Figs would prefer to stay public, as PE's focus is to cut costs, cofounder and co-CEO Heather Hasson tells Axios.

That's because the company doesn't want to be constrained as it pursues expansion in the U.S., where it has market share of nearly 3%, and overseas, where it is currently doing no business.

Of note: In addition to scrubs, the company makes lifestyle products like compression socks and outerwear, constituting 17% of revenue.

Longer term the company could look at making uniforms for other professions, but the focus for now is healthcare, Spear said.

Meanwhile: Figs is open to making acquisitions, although a frequent debate internally is over whether to build or to buy, Hasson said.

If the company were to purchase a business, it would be of technology, healthcare product or innovative material that could be used in a product, she said.

The big picture: How Figs is selling scrubs and other healthcare apparel is a far cry from the days when such items were sold in medical supply stores alongside bed pans.