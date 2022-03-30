Figs boosts board, including Credit Karma CEO and ex-Amazon and P&G execs
Figs, a digitally native healthcare apparel brand, is adding three new directors to its board, including former Procter & Gamble CEO A. G. Lafley, Credit Karma CEO Kenneth Lin and former Amazon exec Jeffrey Wilke.
Why it matters: Like a number of direct-to-consumer companies that went public last year, the scrubs maker's stock has suffered since it peaked at about $50 per share in late June last year.
- It has recovered some lost ground in recent weeks: Yesterday alone the stock was up more than 6%, closing at just above $22 per share.
Details: It's the latest move by Figs, a little more than a week after billionaire investor and insider Thomas Tull increased his existing stake.
- That combined with recent quarterly earnings has helped it regain some investor confidence.
- "We were getting bucketed ... with other DTC companies that weren't profitable.," cofounder and co-CEO Trina Spear tells Axios.
- "We're incredibly profitable," she said, however, pointing out that the company had a 70%-plus gross margin in 2021 and is guiding the same for 2022.
Between the lines: Figs was singled out as a potential target for PE given the steep fall in its valuation alongside continued growth and, as noted, profitability.
- But Figs would prefer to stay public, as PE's focus is to cut costs, cofounder and co-CEO Heather Hasson tells Axios.
- That's because the company doesn't want to be constrained as it pursues expansion in the U.S., where it has market share of nearly 3%, and overseas, where it is currently doing no business.
Of note: In addition to scrubs, the company makes lifestyle products like compression socks and outerwear, constituting 17% of revenue.
- Longer term the company could look at making uniforms for other professions, but the focus for now is healthcare, Spear said.
Meanwhile: Figs is open to making acquisitions, although a frequent debate internally is over whether to build or to buy, Hasson said.
- If the company were to purchase a business, it would be of technology, healthcare product or innovative material that could be used in a product, she said.
The big picture: How Figs is selling scrubs and other healthcare apparel is a far cry from the days when such items were sold in medical supply stores alongside bed pans.