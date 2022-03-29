Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

ReFED, a nonprofit working to reduce food waste in the U.S., is raising $10 million to support startups and other nonprofits in the space.

Google is providing the first $1 million for the catalytic grant program, which is part of a larger investment initiative.

Why it matters: Food waste is a significant contributor to climate change because it siphons away precious natural resources that could otherwise be preserved.

It will take $14 billion a year to cut food waste in half by 2030, said Alexandria Coari, ReFED's VP of capital, innovation and engagement.

Details: The nonprofit already runs its Food Waste Funder Circle, which highlights investment opportunities in the space.

There are currently about 140 companies seeking funding, with three startups per week chosen to give pitches.

Between the lines: The program offers grants that allow startups to prove themselves, which in turn can help them raise more traditional VC and PE investment, Coari said.

Of note: Notable existing players working in food waste reduction include Misfits Market, Imperfect Foods, Full Harvest, Lineage Logistics, Afresh, Spoiler Alert and Too Good to Go, Coari added.

The bottom line: Of the many billions of dollars it will take each year to lower food waste, Coari estimates that $3 billion will need to come from catalytic capital.