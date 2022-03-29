Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Kaiyo, an online marketplace for furniture resale, raised a Series B of $36 million consisting of debt and equity and led by Edison Partners.

Why it matters: The funding round highlights the rising popularity of re-selling lightly used goods, which gives consumers both a bargain and sustainability cred.

Details: Kaiyo, founded in 2014 to solve the problem of furniture waste, was an early entrant in the space, founder and CEO Alpay Koralturk says.

The startup has consistently seen 100% year over year revenue growth, he says, adding that the company could achieve "hundreds of millions of dollars" in sales within a few years.

Brands the e-commerce business sells includes Restoration Hardware, Design Within Reach, West Elm and Room & Board.

Of note: One of Kaiyo's missions is to fund the planting of trees in underserved neighborhoods, where canopy coverage is only 6%, the CEO said.

What's next: Proceeds from the Series B round will be invested in marketing, branding, and additional staff.